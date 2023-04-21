Sophie Ellis-Bextor debuts dreamy new single ‘Lost in the Sunshine’

Sophie Ellis-Bextor is following up her recent releases ‘Breaking the Circle’ and ‘Everything is Sweet’ with new single ‘Lost in the Sunshine’.

The three songs are taken from the singer’s upcoming seventh studio album ‘HANA’, which will be released on 2nd June 2023 via Cooking Vinyl. ‘Lost in the Sunshine’ is an uplifting and soulful pop track that builds to a kaleidoscopic and joyful chorus.

Sophie says; “Lost is the sunshine is about a lazy, hazy, hot, romantic, perfectly sunny day with the one you love.”

‘Breaking the Circle’, Sophie’s most recent single, followed her first live album release ‘Sophie Ellis-Bextor’s Kitchen Disco: Live from the London Palladium’. The song has been listed at BBC Radio 2.

Sophie’s forthcoming album ‘HANA’ was made with long-time collaborator and friend Ed Harcourt. It is their third in a trilogy of records, with each stemming around the thematic frame of a location. The collaboration began in 2014 with the critically and commercially successful ‘Wanderlust’, which was inspired by Eastern Europe, and continued in 2016 with ‘Familia’, inspired by Latin America.

‘HANA’ is inspired by East Asia and began with the album track ‘Tokyo’ and Sophie’s first trip to Japan pre-pandemic in 2020.

‘HANA’ is available to pre-order now and will be available on CD, LP, Cassette and digitally with signed and exclusive formats from Sophie’s Official Store.

The track listing is:

A Thousand Orchids Breaking The Circle Until The Wheels Fall Off Everything Is Sweet Lost In The Sunshine Tokyo Beyond The Universe He’s a Dreamer Reflections Hearing In Colour Broken Toy We’ve Been Watching You

Sophie will be bringing her Kitchen Disco live show to audiences in the UK this Winter with her ‘Christmas Kitchen Disco’ tour. She also recently announced an intimate London album launch show on Friday 30th June at Lafayette, which has now sold out.

Tickets for her Winter tour are on sale now.