Lana Del Rey confirmed as the final headliner for BST Hyde Park

Lana Del Rey has been confirmed as the final headliner for the 10th anniversary of London’s American Express presents BST Hyde Park.

Performing on Sunday 9th July 2023, Del Rey will be joined by special guest who will be announced in due course. American Express Cardmembers can take advantage of the first presale from 10am, Friday 21st April until 9am, Thursday 27th April. Tickets go on general sale at 10am on Thursday 27th April.

Since the release of her major debut album ‘Born to Die’ eleven years ago, which featured the viral hit ‘Video Games’, Del Rey has captivated audiences globally. The remix of ‘Summertime Sadness’ gave Lana her first Top 10 US hit. Her second album, 2014’s critically acclaimed album ‘Ultraviolence’ with singles ‘West Coast’ and ‘Brooklyn Baby’ followed.

Her subsequent albums include 2019’s Grammy-nominated ‘Norman Fucking Rockwell!’, 2021’s ‘Blue Banisters’, and 2023’s ‘Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd’, which hit No.1 in the UK last month.

‘Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd’ is Lana’s 6th UK number 1 album and is the fastest selling album of 2023 in the UK. BST Hyde Park will be one of the first places to hear tracks from the new album live, alongside much loved classics.

Del Rey joins the previously announced legendary BST headliners: P!NK (24th + 25th June), Guns N’ Roses (30th June), Take That (1st July), BLACKPINK (2nd July), Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band (6th + 8th July) and Billy Joel (7th July), making this another stellar year for the hugely popular London festival.

Tickets go on general sale at 10am on Thursday 27 April from www.bst-hydepark.com.