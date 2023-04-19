‘The World of Hans Zimmer – A New Dimension’ European Tour announced for 2024

‘The World of Hans Zimmer – A New Dimension’ will arrive in the UK in April 2024 for a tour it has been confirmed.

The audience will be taken on a unique musical journey that will immerse them in completely new dimensions. With more than 30 dates in 13 countries, ‘The World of Hans Zimmer – A New Dimension’ will be experienced in venues across Europe including four huge UK shows.

The World of Hans Zimmer will head across the UK throughout April 2024: starting at Glasgow OVO Hydro on Saturday 6th April, then Manchester AO Arena on Sunday 7th April, Birmingham on Tuesday 9th April and a spectacular final UK show at London The O2 on Wednesday 10th April. These shows follow the immensely popular sold out tour for ‘Hans Zimmer Live’, which take place this June.

Hans Zimmer himself will not appear live on stage in ‘The World of Hans Zimmer – A New Dimension’ but will function as the show’s curator and musical director. He says: “My aspiration with this new show is to preserve the culture of the orchestra and allow audiences to rediscover the unique facets of orchestral music. There are many background stories I would love to tell and long-time companions and friends I would like to introduce.”

Soundtrack conductor Gavin Greenaway – a long-time and trusted friend of the Hollywood composer – will continue to conjure the magic of Hans Zimmer’s works for the live audience in 2024, along with some of the most outstanding, renowned soloists from Zimmer’s talent pool and a masterful symphony orchestra.

Greenaway tries to put into words how the great interplay between all the musicians works in this concert series: “We have found a way for everyone to exist in this music without anyone being the big star. The music will be the star. … The show is an absolute thrill, and we love it.”

The audience will be able to enjoy stunning visual projections of film sequences alongside the music.

For more information and tickets visit www.worldofhanszimmer.com.