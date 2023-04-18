Marty Stuart announces the 20th annual ‘Late Night Jam’ in Nashville & drops video to ‘Country Star’

5-time GRAMMY winner, Country Music Hall of Famer and AMA Lifetime Achievement Award recipient Marty Stuart announces his 20th Annual Late Night Jam will return to Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium on Wednesday, June 7. Tickets are on sale this Friday, April 21.

The show, presented by Stuart’s Congress of Country Music, features a lineup curated by Stuart himself that will feature performances by Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives, Joe Walsh, John Oates,The Del McCoury Band, Sierra Ferrell, Chapel Hart, Connie Smith, Gary Mule Deer, Jake Worthington, and The Grand Ole Opry Square Dancers. In the spirit of all Late Night Jams past, surprise guests are to be expected.

Credit: Congress of Country Music

“It’s hard to believe this is the 20th Late Night Jam,” Stuart reflects. “This year is no different than all the rest. The Ryman will be filled with Country Music Hall of Famers, Rock and Roll Hall of Famers, Musician’s Hall of Famers, Songwriter Hall of Famers, Bluegrass Hall of Famers, up and comers, and lots of laughter. And to top it all off, the Grand Ole Opry Square dancers will perform! It is the pirate ship show of the week. It is a one of a kind event. Not to be missed.”

Stuart has also released the official video for his single ‘Country Star’ from his forthcoming album Altitude that will be released on May 19 via Snakefarm.

About the video, Stuart explains: “My favorite video director in Nashville is Reid Long. We’ve done several videos together and Reid directed ‘Country Star.’ Consider this, the nation’s most superlative band, go-go dancers, Clarence White’s guitar, a jangling Rickenbacker twelve string guitar, full blown rhinestone suites, and groovy shades all wrapped up in a great song. We did our part. Your turn: watch it. I promise I can make you smile.”

Recorded in Nashville with his longtime band The Fabulous Superlatives – Kenny Vaughan, Harry Stinson and Chris Scruggs – the collection finds Stuart picking up where he left off on 2017’s Way Out West, exploring a cosmic country landscape populated by dreamers and drifters, misfits and angels, honky-tonk heroes and lonesome lovers. Written primarily on the road, the collection was inspired in large part by Stuart’s 2018 tour supporting Byrds co-founders Roger McGuinn and Chris Hillman, who reunited for the 50th anniversary of their seminal Sweetheart Of The Rodeo album.