Drake Milligan’s tour bus involved in a road accident with band members treated in hospital

Yesterday afternoon, Drake Milligan’s manager and label Stoney Creek confirm that Milligan and band were in a collision while traveling between Fort Worth and Georgetown, Texas.

Between the hours of 9:00am and 10:00am/CT, Milligan and team were in route to Two Step Inn, when a tire flew into their van causing it to collide into the concrete median. Milligan and several members of his band sustained injuries that were treated at the hospital. All have since been released.

Milligan will resume his tour schedule next week on April 28th, when he returns to the desert for a performance on the main stage at Stagecoach Music Festival.

We recently saw Drake Milligan and his band over in the UK at the C2C festival in London where he was one of the stand-out artists of the whole festival. We caught up with him to ask him a few questions and you can read that interview right here. Our thoughts are with him and the band and we’re pleased that everything seems to have been resolved safely and that the band can resume their tour schedule next week.