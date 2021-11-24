Connect with us

The Long Road announces first acts for 2022 including The Cadillac Three, Sara Evans and Marty Stuart

Find out who else is on the line-up.

Published

The Cadillac Three
Credit: Big Machine

The Long Road has unveiled the first details of the artists performing at the festival in 2022.

Moving to the August Bank Holiday weekend (26th to 28th), the festival will welcome The Cadillac Three, Sara Evans, Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives, Brandy Clark, LOCASH, Lauren Alaina, Lindsay Ell, Gretchen Peters, Sunny Sweeney, Cassadee Pope and Rissi Palmer.

Other names announced today include Sarah Darling, Lilly Hiatt, Sarah Shook & the Disarmers, Della Mae, Hudson Taylor, Callum Pitt, Morganway, Jade Helliwell, Jess Thristan, Flats & Sharps and Noble Jacks.

The Long Road will take place at Leicestershire’s Stanford Hall estate.

Baylen Leonard, Creative Director of The Long Road, says… 

“We couldn’t be more excited to share our first announcement of artists for TLR22! There’s something for every music lover across our 4 stages, from firm favourites to new discoveries, it’s all about showcasing just how broad Country, Americana, and Roots music is. Plus now that we’ve moved to the August bank holiday, there’s even more time to enjoy the beautiful setting of Stanford Hall in the Leicestershire countryside. We can’t wait to welcome you back next year!”

Announced today, 3-day camping and individual day tickets for Saturday and Sunday are all on sale from 9am Thursday 25th November. Also new for 2022, The Long Road’s brand new payment plan allows fans to pay from just £22 now, paying nothing until the remaining instalments start in April 2022.

The Long Road takes place between 26th -28th August Bank Holiday Weekend 2022 at Stanford Hall, Leicestershire. Day tickets are currently £45 and weekend tickets start from £110 (subject to booking fees).

All tickets and payment plans available via https://www.thelongroad.com/tickets/.

In this article:, , ,

