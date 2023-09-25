Chris Stapleton announces tour dates for America and the UK: Pre-sale details here.

Chris Stapleton will take his ‘All-American Road Show’ across the pond next fall for a series of headline arena shows in the U.K. and Ireland, including stops at Manchester’s AO Arena, Glasgow’s OVO Hydro, Dublin’s 3Arena, Birmingham’s Utilita Arena and London’s The O2.

Tickets for the shows, which will feature special guest Marty Stuart & His Fabulous Superlatives, will be available for pre-sale starting this Wednesday, September 27 at 10:00am local time with general on-sale following this Friday, September 29 at 10:00am local time. Full details can be found at www.chrisstapleton.com/tour.

The newly confirmed dates add to an already extensive tour schedule for Stapleton, who will continue his “All-American Road Show” through this fall and will join George Strait for several stadium shows next year. See below for the complete tour itinerary.

The upcoming performances celebrate Stapleton’s highly anticipated new album, ‘Higher’, which will be released November 10 on Mercury Nashville (pre-order/pre-save). Produced by Dave Cobb, Morgane Stapleton and Chris Stapleton, ‘Higher’ was recorded at Nashville’s RCA Studio A and showcases his supernatural voice and musical versatility across 14 songs that defy genre.

May 4, 2024—Indianapolis, IN—Lucas Oil Stadium#

May 11, 2024—Jacksonville, FL—Everbank Stadium#

May 25, 2024—Ames, IA—Jack Trice Stadium#

June 1, 2024—Charlotte, NC—Bank of America Stadium#

June 8, 2024—East Rutherford, NJ—MetLife Stadium#

June 29, 2024—Salt Lake City, UT—Rice-Eccles Stadium#

July 13, 2024—Detroit, MI—Ford Field#

July 20, 2024—Chicago, IL—Soldier Field#

October 16, 2024—Manchester, England—AO Arena~

October 17, 2024—Glasgow, Scotland—OVO Hydro ~

October 20, 2024—Dublin, Ireland—3Arena~

October 22, 2024—Birmingham, England—Utilita Arena~

October 23, 2024—London, England—The O2~

December 7, 2024—Las Vegas, NV—Allegiant Stadium#

*with special guests Margo Price and Nikki Lane

+with special guests Charley Crockett and Nikki Lane

#with George Strait and special guest Little Big Town

~with special guests Marty Stuart & His Fabulous Superlatives