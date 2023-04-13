Listen: Celine Dion releases new song ‘Love Again’

Celine Dion has released new song ‘Love Again’, the title track from the film of the same name, which will be released in cinemas on 10th May.

The soundtrack, released 12th May, will feature 14 songs including five new songs from Dion. ‘Love Again’, written by Dan Wilson and ROSIE, is available to on streaming platforms now. You can watch the lyric video for the song at the top of this article.

Credit: Sony Pictures

The soundtrack features the first new music from Dion since her 2019 album ‘Courage’, along with six of Celine’s past hits, as well as three of the film’s score selections.

“I had a lot of fun doing this movie. And to have the privilege of appearing with the beautiful and talented actors Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Sam Heughan in my very first feature film is a gift that I will cherish forever. I think it’s a wonderful feel-good story, and I hope that people will like it, and like the new songs too,” says Dion

Starring Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Sam Heughan and Celine Dion (in her first film role), ‘Love Again’ features eleven songs from Celine that are woven into the narrative of the film and its characters.

The track listing for ‘Love Again’ is: