John Mayer bringing his ‘Solo’ tour to the UK in 2024

Credit: Danny Clinch

By Pip Ellwood-Hughes

John Mayer has announced the details of the 2024 European leg of his ‘Solo’ tour.

The run will launch in Oslo in Norway on 15th March at Spektrum with stops in London and Glasgow, before concluding on 29th March in Dublin, Ireland at 3Arena. Two-time Grammy nominated artist singer-songwriter Madison Cunningham will be joining Mayer across all EU dates including London’s The O2 and Glasgow’s OVO Hydro.

John Mayer Solo
Credit: Live Nation

The highly acclaimed tour, produced by Live Nation, features solo performances by Mayer, leaning heavily on his acoustic guitar work with special performances on piano and electric guitar, in arenas throughout Europe.

Known for an effortless blend of mind-blowing guitar playing, soulful voice and impeccable songwriting abilities, Mayer has lit up the charts with numerous massive hits such as ‘New Light’, ‘Gravity’, ‘Love on the Weekend’, ‘Heartbreak Warfare’, ‘Daughters’, ‘Waiting on the World to Change’, ‘Last Train Home’ and ‘Your Body Is a Wonderland’.

The 2023 tour has been 20 years in the making and will feature rare, full acoustic sets from Mayer performing these songs, and many more.

Two pairs of front-row tickets will be auctioned off for each show on the tour through charityauctionstoday.com. All proceeds from the ticket auctions will go to the Back To You Fund, which has supported many charities, including John’s Heart & Armor Foundation, as well as programs supporting at-risk youth and the homeless.

John Mayer’s European Solo Acoustic Tour Dates:

Friday 15, March, 2024                Norway               Oslo                     Spektrum
Saturday 16, March, 2024            Denmark            Copenhagen      Royal Arena
Monday 18, March, 2024             UK                        London               The O2
Thursday 21, March, 2024           Netherlands      Amsterdam       Ziggo Dome
Sunday 24, March, 2024              France                 Paris                    Accor Arena
Wednesday 27, March, 2024       UK                        Glasgow             OVO Hydro
Friday 29 , March, 2024               Ireland                Dublin                 3Arena

Presales start Wednesday 19th April, at 10am local time and run through Thursday 20th April, at 10am local time. Tickets go on sale starting Friday 21st April, at 10am local time at LiveNation.co.uk.
 
 
 
 
 

