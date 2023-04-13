John Mayer bringing his ‘Solo’ tour to the UK in 2024

John Mayer has announced the details of the 2024 European leg of his ‘Solo’ tour.

The run will launch in Oslo in Norway on 15th March at Spektrum with stops in London and Glasgow, before concluding on 29th March in Dublin, Ireland at 3Arena. Two-time Grammy nominated artist singer-songwriter Madison Cunningham will be joining Mayer across all EU dates including London’s The O2 and Glasgow’s OVO Hydro.

Credit: Live Nation

The highly acclaimed tour, produced by Live Nation, features solo performances by Mayer, leaning heavily on his acoustic guitar work with special performances on piano and electric guitar, in arenas throughout Europe.

Known for an effortless blend of mind-blowing guitar playing, soulful voice and impeccable songwriting abilities, Mayer has lit up the charts with numerous massive hits such as ‘New Light’, ‘Gravity’, ‘Love on the Weekend’, ‘Heartbreak Warfare’, ‘Daughters’, ‘Waiting on the World to Change’, ‘Last Train Home’ and ‘Your Body Is a Wonderland’.

The 2023 tour has been 20 years in the making and will feature rare, full acoustic sets from Mayer performing these songs, and many more.

Two pairs of front-row tickets will be auctioned off for each show on the tour through charityauctionstoday.com. All proceeds from the ticket auctions will go to the Back To You Fund, which has supported many charities, including John’s Heart & Armor Foundation, as well as programs supporting at-risk youth and the homeless.

John Mayer’s European Solo Acoustic Tour Dates:

Friday 15, March, 2024 Norway Oslo Spektrum

Saturday 16, March, 2024 Denmark Copenhagen Royal Arena

Monday 18, March, 2024 UK London The O2

Thursday 21, March, 2024 Netherlands Amsterdam Ziggo Dome

Sunday 24, March, 2024 France Paris Accor Arena

Wednesday 27, March, 2024 UK Glasgow OVO Hydro

Friday 29 , March, 2024 Ireland Dublin 3Arena

Presales start Wednesday 19th April, at 10am local time and run through Thursday 20th April, at 10am local time. Tickets go on sale starting Friday 21st April, at 10am local time at LiveNation.co.uk.











