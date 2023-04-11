The Best Damon-Affleck Team Ups Over The Years

From the classic film Good Will Hunting to upcoming film Air, Matt Damon and his longtime friend and colleague Ben Affleck have had many successful collaborations between them over the years.

It’s not just in front of the camera where we have seen the two thrive together, but also in their collaboration behind the camera too.

If you are a longtime fan of these two actors, or simply curious about their work, read on to learn more about the unique and fruitful partnership between Matt Damon and Ben Affleck.

A creative collaboration built on friendship

Scorsese and De Niro, Anderson and Murray, Burton and Depp, there have been many iconic collaborations in the film industry over the years between directors and actors. But some of the best collaborations also occur between life-long friends, such as Damon and Affleck. The two became close friends in high school and both pursued acting careers together.

They have teamed up over the years to work on various film projects, through screenwriting, acting, directing, or producing. They were also co-owners of their now defunct production company, Pearl Street Films, which produced a range of films, from small independent movies like ‘Manchester by the Sea’ to big-budget blockbusters like ‘Jason Bourne’.

‘Good Will Hunting’ (1997)

‘Good Will Hunting’ is a 1997 film that captured the hearts of audiences worldwide with its poignant storyline and dynamic cast. Matt Damon and Ben Affleck, who co-wrote the screenplay and starred in the film, were praised for their exceptional work both in front of and behind the camera.

Damon and Affleck’s collaboration on ‘Good Will Hunting’ was a testament to their enduring friendship and creative partnership. The two had been working on the script for several years before finally getting the green light to make the movie, and their passion and dedication to the project shone through in every scene.

This collaborative project received an impressive nine Academy Awards nominations in 1998 and won two; Best Actor in a Supporting Role to Robin Williams and Best Original Screenplay to Matt Damon and Ben Affleck. Together, Damon and Affleck crafted a masterpiece that continues to inspire and captivate audiences to this day.

‘Dogma’ (1999)

Matt Damon and Ben Affleck’s collaboration in Dogma was another impressive display of their creative partnership. In the 1999 film, Damon and Affleck played two fallen angels named Loki and Bartleby, who were banished to Wisconsin for their disobedience to God. The two characters embark on a quest to exploit a loophole in Catholic doctrine and re-enter heaven, which threatens to undo all of existence.

Even Collider reckons that the Best Ben Affleck-Matt Damon team up is in this supernatural comedy. Their performances in the film were dynamic and captivating, showcasing their ability to seamlessly blend humor with poignant dramatic moments. Their chemistry on screen was palpable, highlighting the depth of their friendship both on and off screen.

‘The Last Duel’ (2021)

Matt Damon and Ben Affleck’s collaboration in ‘The Last Duel’ was a highly anticipated reunion for the talented duo. The 2021 historical drama film, which also stars Adam Driver and Jodie Comer, was directed by Ridley Scott and co-written by Damon and Affleck.

Damon and Affleck’s involvement in the film extended beyond their roles as actors and co-writers, as they also served as producers for the project too. Their collaboration on ‘The Last Duel’ allowed them to bring a powerful and thought-provoking story to life on the big screen.

‘Air’ (2023)

In their most recent collaboration together, the two reunite in the new Air film which released this month. Starring Matt Damon, Ben Affleck, Jason Bateman, and Viola Davis, the film is about Nike’s pursuit of Michael Jordan and their iconic partnership on the Air Jordan sneakers.

The film covers how Nike pursued a deal with Jordan when he was just a rising basketball star. The collaboration actually went on to become one of the most successful marketing campaigns in history. It’s estimated that throughout the course of the Michael Jordan x Nike partnership, Jordan pulled in approximately $1.5b – making it one of the biggest sports sponsorship deals of all time.

Before Affleck is back on the big screen as Batman, he is starring in and directing the new ‘Air’ film which had already received positive reviews ahead of its theatrical release. Premiering at SXSW, the movie debuted with a 100% Rotten Tomatoes rating. With this, it’s safe to say that this could be another great team-up between the pair. Given Affleck’s previous direction on ‘Argo’, which received three Academy Awards, will ‘Air’ be another great feat in filmmaking for him?