‘The Mother’: Jennifer Lopez plays a deadly assassin in new Netflix film

The trailer and a series of images have debuted for Jennifer Lopez’s upcoming Netflix action film ‘The Mother’.

Lopez stars alongside Joseph Fiennes, Omari Hardwick, Gael García Bernal, Paul Raci and Lucy Paez. You can watch the intense trailer for the film at the top of this article and take a look at some images in our gallery below:

1 of 9

In ‘The Mother’ a deadly female assassin comes out of hiding to protect the daughter that she gave up years before, while on the run from dangerous men.

The film is directed by Niki Caro with a screenplay from Misha Green, Andrea Berloff and Peter Craig. It is produced by Lopez, Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas, Roy Lee, Miri Yoon, Marc Evans and Misha Green, executive produced by Benny Medina and co-produced by Courtney Baxter.

‘The Mother’ will be released on Netflix on 12th May 2023.