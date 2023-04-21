‘Hypnotic’: watch the trailer for Robert Rodriguez’s new film starring Ben Affleck

Robert Rodriguez’s new film ‘Hypnotic’ lands in cinemas next month and you can watch the just-released trailer right here.

Starring Ben Affleck, Alice Braga, JD Pardo, Hala Finley, Dayo Okeniyi, Jeff Fahey with Jackie Earle Haley and William Fichtner, the thriller looks to be as heavy on the action as it is on the twists and turns. Watch the trailer at the top of this article.

Determined to find his missing daughter, detective Danny Rourke instead finds himself spiralling down a rabbit hole while investigating a series of reality-bending bank robberies where he will ultimately call into question his most basic assumptions about everything and everyone in his world. Aided by Diana Cruz, an unnervingly gifted psychic, Rourke simultaneously pursues and is pursued by a lethal specter – the one man he believes holds the key to finding the missing girl – only to discover more than he ever bargained for.

‘Hypnotic’ is produced by Mark Gill, Guy Botham, Lisa Ellzey, Jeff Robinov p.g.a, John Graham, Racer Max and Robert Rodriguez p.g.a..

The executive producers are: James Portolese, Joshua Throne, Maitreya Yasuda, Crystal Bourbeau, Vincent Bruzzese, Beth Bruckner O’Brien, Peter Touche, Christelle Conan, Gareth West, Chris Milburn, Artur Galstian, Vahan Yepremyan, Mark Williams, Walter Josten, Patrick Josten and Jordan Wagner.

The co-executive producers are Ryan Basford, Court Coursey and Caylee Cowan.

‘Hypnotic’ will be released in the UK on 26th May 2023 by Warner Bros. Pictures.