SZA bringing ‘S.O.S.’ Tour to the UK and Ireland in June

SZA is bringing her ‘S.O.S.’ Tour to the UK and Ireland in June it has been announced.

The run will include shows in Manchester, Glasgow, London and Dublin, and come following new dates announced for Europe. SZA has also announced 21 additional dates across North America due to fan demand.

Produced by Live Nation, the European leg of the tour kicks off 1st June in Amsterdam at Ziggo Dome, making stops in Paris, Berlin, London, and more before wrapping up in Dublin at 3Arena on 21st June. The ‘S.O.S.’ Tour will then circle back to North America, kicking off on 20th September in Miami at Kaseya Center, and making stops in Brooklyn, Houston, Los Angeles and more before wrapping up in Phoenix at Footprint Center on 29th October.

Tickets for the European dates will be available starting with local presales on Wednesday 12th April at 10am local time. General on sale will take place on Friday 14th April at 12pm Local Time on szasos.com and LiveNation.co.uk.

Tickets for the North America dates will be available starting with Live Nation presale on Thursday 13th April at 10am local time. The general on sale for The S.O.S. Tour will begin on Friday 14th April at 12pm Local Time on szasos.com.

The European dates are:

Thu Jun 1 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome*

Mon Jun 5 – Paris, France – Accor Arena*

Wed Jun 7 – Zurich, Switzerland – Hallenstadion*

Fri Jun 9 – Berlin, Germany – Mercedes-Benz Arena*

Sun Jun 11 – Cologne, Germany – Lanxess Arena

Tue Jun 13 – Manchester, UK – AO Arena*

Thu Jun 15 – Glasgow, UK – OVO Hydro*

Sat Jun 17 – London, UK – The O2*

Sun Jun 18 – London, UK – The O2*

Wed Jun 21 – Dublin, Ireland – 3Arena*

*With Support from RAYE

The North American dates are:

Wed Sep 20 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center

Fri Sep 22 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena

Sun Sep 24 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

Tue Sep 26 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center^

Thu Sep 28 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena

Sat Sep 30 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

Sun Oct 01 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center

Wed Oct 04 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

Fri Oct 06 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

Sat Oct 07 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

Tue Oct 10 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Wed Oct 11 – St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center

Sat Oct 14 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

Sun Oct 15 – San Antonio, TX – AT&T Center

Wed Oct 18 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

Thu Oct 19 – Salt Lake City, UT – Vivint Arena

Sun Oct 22 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena

Mon Oct 23 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena

Thu Oct 26 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center

Sat Oct 28 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena

Sun Oct 29 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center

^Rescheduled Date from Leg 1 without Omar Apollo