Sophie B. Hawkins – ‘Free Myself’ review

Sophie B. Hawkins is in the fourth decade of her career, which started with the monster hit ‘Damn, I Wish I Was Your Lover’ in 1992. A Top 5 hit in the US and a Top 15 hit here in the UK, the song is one that has stood the test of time and it launched Hawkins onto the global stage. Her debut album ‘Tongues and Tails’ was certified Gold in the US and it set the foundations for the singer-songwriter to spread her wings and show what she’s capable of as an artist. It’s been almost 11 years since fans had a new record from Hawkins, 2012’s ‘The Crossing’, and she’s recently released her long-awaited album ‘Free Myself’.

‘Free Myself’ is an album that Hawkins has been working on for a while and it comes during a time of incredible personal change and upheaval. Following the end of a long-term relationship, Hawkins moved from her home of 17 years, Venice in California, and returned to New York. Referring to the time as ‘my personal tsunami’, Hawkins has mined deep for an album that could well be her most introspective and honest yet. Book-ended with optimism, ‘Free Myself’ reflects of change and coming to terms with your life having changed.

‘Love Yourself’, a breezy soulful song, opens the record as Hawkins sings about the importance of looking inward for the love and validation you need. Given the life changes she’s gone through, it’s understandable that Hawkins has had to do some soul searching as she adjusts. Second track, ‘Better Off Without You’, digs deeper into the end of a relationship as Hawkins accuses a lover of lying to her face and stealing her happiness. The harder verses give way to a softer chorus that shows the singer has found her feet on her own, and ultimately realised that there are positives to be found in the aftermath of a breakup.

In the middle of the album, Hawkins catches the listener off-guard with a demo version of ‘Consume Me In Your Fire’. Leaning into an Americana feel, the song is the rawest and most emotional that Hawkins has ever put out there. Her voice is filled with passion, her distinctive grit wringing the emotion from every lyric. It’s one of the finest moments on the record. Another highlight on the record is ‘I’m Tired Of Taking Care Of You’, a song that many of us will be able to relate to, even if we’ve never been able to make the bold admission Hawkins does. Weary of holding up someone who is taking too much of her time and energy, Hawkins is moving forward and refusing to look back.

Elsewhere on the record the title track, ‘Free Myself’, has a little flamenco-inflection in its guitar melody as Hawkins sings about wanting to be her true self with someone else, ‘Hungered For Love’ is a delicate piano ballad about falling in love, and ‘Fairy Tales’ ups the tempo as Hawkins’ husky tone almost purrs the verses before lifting the veil on the idea that life is perfect. Album closer ‘You Are My Balloon’ is reminiscent of The Beatles as Hawkins sings of being an unwavering support system for someone else.

‘Free Myself’ is an album that can’t have been easy for Hawkins to write and record. There’s so much passion and rawness in there, that at times it feels like you’re overhearing an intimate conversation you shouldn’t be privy to. Always an artist keen to push boundaries and be herself completely, Hawkins has released one of the best albums of her career to date and honestly, she’s never sounded better.

Track list: 1. Love Yourself 2. Better Off Without You 3. Green Eyes 4. Free Myself 5. Consume Me In Your Fire (Demo) 6. Hungered For Love 7. Fairy Tales 8. Angel in Disguise 9. I’m Tired Of Taking Care Of You 10. You Are My Balloon Record label: Lightyear Entertainment Release date: 7th April 2023 Buy ‘Free Myself’ now