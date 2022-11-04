Listen: Kaiser Chiefs release new single ‘How 2 Dance’

Kaiser Chiefs have released new single ‘How 2 Dance’ today, the first taste from their upcoming new album.

Kaiser Chiefs – Ricky Wilson, Andrew “Whitey” White (guitar), Simon Rix (bass), Keyboardist Peanut and Vijay Mistry on drums – enlisted Rudimental’s Amir Amor for the new track. The result is a timeless slice of alt-pop perfection.

You can hear the song at the top of this article.

​​“We really wanted to make a song that put together all the things we were trying to get right over the last three records,” Ricky Wilson says of the new track. “For the first time in a long time we have teamed up with the two guys who originally signed us to B Unique. They’ve watched us grow, seen our ups and downs, and in many ways understand us better than we do.”

Continuing Wilson says, “I hope to hear it at weddings, on the radio, and in the last remaining indie discos across the land. It’s about letting go, not worrying about what other people think you should be doing. It may not be the smoothest of journeys, but sometimes you need a bit of turbulence to remind you that you are flying.”

Kaiser Chiefs are currently on tour in the UK. You can catch them at the following dates:

November

Sat 5th London, The O2

Mon 7th Newcastle, O2 City Hall

Tue 8th Hull, Bonus Arena

Thu 10th Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena

Fri 11th Glasgow, OVO Hydro

Sat 12th Leeds, First Direct Arena

Mon 14th Brighton, Centre

Tue 15th Plymouth, Pavilions

Thu 17th Bournemouth, International Centre

Fri 18th Birmingham, Utilita Arena

Sat 19th Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena