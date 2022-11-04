Connect with us

Kaiser Chiefs

Music

Listen: Kaiser Chiefs release new single ‘How 2 Dance’

Take a listen to the band’s new song.

Published

Kaiser Chiefs have released new single ‘How 2 Dance’ today, the first taste from their upcoming new album.

Kaiser Chiefs – Ricky Wilson, Andrew “Whitey” White (guitar), Simon Rix (bass), Keyboardist Peanut and Vijay Mistry on drums – enlisted Rudimental’s Amir Amor for the new track. The result is a timeless slice of alt-pop perfection.

You can hear the song at the top of this article.

​​“We really wanted to make a song that put together all the things we were trying to get right over the last three records,” Ricky Wilson says of the new track. “For the first time in a long time we have teamed up with the two guys who originally signed us to B Unique. They’ve watched us grow, seen our ups and downs, and in many ways understand us better than we do.”

Continuing Wilson says, “I hope to hear it at weddings, on the radio, and in the last remaining indie discos across the land. It’s about letting go, not worrying about what other people think you should be doing. It may not be the smoothest of journeys, but sometimes you need a bit of turbulence to remind you that you are flying.”

Kaiser Chiefs are currently on tour in the UK. You can catch them at the following dates:

November

Sat 5th        London, The O2
Mon 7th        Newcastle, O2 City Hall
Tue 8th        Hull, Bonus Arena
Thu 10th        Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena
Fri 11th        Glasgow, OVO Hydro
Sat 12th        Leeds, First Direct Arena
Mon 14th        Brighton, Centre
Tue 15th        Plymouth, Pavilions
Thu 17th        Bournemouth, International Centre
Fri 18th        Birmingham, Utilita Arena
Sat 19th        Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena

