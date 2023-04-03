Watch: ‘M3GAN’ director Gerard Johnstone talks about the morality of the film

‘M3GAN’ is one of the year’s biggest runaway box office hits and the film makes its way onto Digital Download today.

To celebrate the release, we’ve got a clip of director Gerard Johnstone talking about his vision for the film and discussing how he saw it as a morality tale rather than a killer doll movie. You can see the clip, along with scenes from the film, at the top of this article.

‘M3GAN’ took more than $167 million at the global box office and the ‘M3GAN: Unseen Edition’ delivers more distressing violence and profanity and features never-before-seen bonus content including a breakdown of the creation of M3GAN and behind-the-scenes featurettes showcasing the film’s complex stunts and gory deaths.

M3GAN is a marvel of artificial intelligence, a life-like doll programmed to be a child’s greatest companion

and a parent’s greatest ally. Designed by brilliant toy-company roboticist Gemma (Allison Williams, ‘Get

Out’), M3GAN can listen and watch and learn as she becomes friend and teacher, playmate and protector,

for the child she is bonded to.

As Gemma faces pressure at work from her boss (Ronny Chieng, ‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings) to deliver a finished version of M3GAN, she suddenly becomes the unprepared caretaker of her newly orphaned 8-year-old niece, Cady (Violet McGraw, ‘The Haunting of Hill House’). Gemma decides to pair the M3GAN prototype with Cady in an attempt to resolve both problems—a decision that will have unimaginable consequences.

‘M3GAN’ is available on Digital Download now. The film will be released on Blu-ray and DVD on 17th April 2023.