‘M3GAN’: the new trailer promises even more creepy antics

As if the first trailer didn’t give us enough nightmares, and a viral moment thanks to that bonkers dance sequence, there’s now a new trailer for upcoming horror ‘M3GAN’.

From James Wan (‘Saw’) and Akela Cooper (‘Malignant’), the new Blumhouse horror thriller stars Allison Williams (‘Get Out’), Violet McGraw (‘The Haunting of Hill House’) and Ronny Chieng (‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’).

M3GAN is a marvel of artificial intelligence, a life-like doll programmed to be a child’s greatest companion and a parent’s greatest ally. Designed by brilliant toy-company roboticist Gemma (Williams), M3GAN can listen and watch and learn as she becomes friend and teacher, playmate and protector, for the child she is bonded to.

When Gemma suddenly becomes the caretaker of her orphaned 8-year-old niece, Cady (McGraw), Gemma’s unsure and unprepared to be a parent. Under intense pressure at work, Gemma decides to pair her M3GAN prototype with Cady in an attempt to resolve both problems—a decision that will have unimaginable consequences.

‘M3GAN’ in released in UK cinemas on 13th January 2023