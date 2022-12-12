Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Film

‘M3GAN’: the new trailer promises even more creepy antics

The Blumhouse horror shares another scary trailer.

Published

As if the first trailer didn’t give us enough nightmares, and a viral moment thanks to that bonkers dance sequence, there’s now a new trailer for upcoming horror ‘M3GAN’.

From James Wan (‘Saw’) and Akela Cooper (‘Malignant’), the new Blumhouse horror thriller stars Allison Williams (‘Get Out’), Violet McGraw (‘The Haunting of Hill House’) and Ronny Chieng (‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’).

M3GAN is a marvel of artificial intelligence, a life-like doll programmed to be a child’s greatest companion and a parent’s greatest ally. Designed by brilliant toy-company roboticist Gemma (Williams), M3GAN can listen and watch and learn as she becomes friend and teacher, playmate and protector, for the child she is bonded to.

When Gemma suddenly becomes the caretaker of her orphaned 8-year-old niece, Cady (McGraw), Gemma’s unsure and unprepared to be a parent. Under intense pressure at work, Gemma decides to pair her M3GAN prototype with Cady in an attempt to resolve both problems—a decision that will have unimaginable consequences.

‘M3GAN’ in released in UK cinemas on 13th January 2023

In this article:

Advertisement

You May Also Like

Helen Skelton and Gorka Marquez Helen Skelton and Gorka Marquez

TV

‘Strictly Come Dancing’ 2022 week 12 semi-final songs and dances revealed

Find out who is dancing what this weekend.

5 days ago
Jack and the Beanstalk Jack and the Beanstalk

Arts

‘Jack and the Beanstalk’ panto at the Churchill Theatre Bromley review

Strictly's Anton Du Beke headlines a hilarious festive production.

5 days ago
Emily on DVD Emily on DVD

Competitions

Win a copy of ‘Emily on DVD

We have three copies to give away.

6 days ago
Brett Eldredge Brett Eldredge

EF Country

Brett Eldredge talks all about being Mr Christmas, duets with Kelly Clarkson & his holiday shows

It's that time of year again, folks. Time for Mr Christmas!

4 days ago



Copyright © 2022 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you