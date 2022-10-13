Connect with us

‘M3GAN’: watch the trailer for the chilling new horror

Is this the most chilling trailer of the year?

Published

The trailer has been released for Blumhouse’s upcoming horror ‘M3GAN’ and it’s safe to say it’s the most chilling trailer we’ve seen in quite a while.

From the minds of James Wan (‘Saw’) and Akela Cooper (‘Malignant’), ‘M3GAN’ is directed by Gerard Johnstone (‘Housebound’). It stars Allison Williams (‘Girls’), Violet McGraw (‘The Haunting of Hill House’) and Ronny Chieng (‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’).

M3GAN is a marvel of artificial intelligence, a life-like doll programmed to be a child’s greatest companion and a parent’s greatest ally. Designed by brilliant toy-company roboticist Gemma (Williams), M3GAN can listen and watch and learn as she becomes friend and teacher, playmate and protector, for the child she is bonded to.

When Gemma suddenly becomes the caretaker of her orphaned 8-year-old niece, Cady (McGraw), Gemma’s unsure and unprepared to be a parent. Under intense pressure at work, Gemma decides to pair her M3GAN prototype with Cady in an attempt to resolve both problems—a decision that will have unimaginable consequences.

‘M3GAN’ will be released in cinemas on 13th January 2023. You can watch the trailer at the top of this article.

