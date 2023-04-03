‘A Thousand And One’: watch Teyana Taylor in official trailer for the gritty drama

‘A Thousand And One’ is coming to cinemas in the UK this month after winning the Grand Jury Prize at Sundance.

The debut feature from AV Rockwell, the film stars Teyana Taylor, Josiah Cross, Will Catlett, Aaron Kingsley Adetola and Aven Courtney. You can watch the trailer at the top of this article.

‘A Thousand And One’ follows unapologetic and free-spirited Inez (Teyana Taylor), who kidnaps her six-year-old son Terry from the foster care system. Holding onto their secret and each other, mother and son set out to reclaim their sense of home, identity, and stability, in a rapidly changing New York City.

‘A Thousand And One’ is produced by Eddie Vaisman, p.g.a, Julia Lebedev, p.g.a, Lena Waithe, Rishi Rajani and Brad Weston.

The film will arrive in UK cinemas on 21st April 2023.