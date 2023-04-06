‘Space Prison’ announced for PC, PS5 & Xbox Series X|S

Wooden Alien, a new Kraków based development studio, has announced their debut title, Space Prison is coming to Steam PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. The game is a tactical turn-based survival brawler with cell-base building elements and a unique social ladder system.

Set in an intergalactic maximum security prison in the darkest hole in the universe, Space Prison is an experimental entity, gathering both guilty and innocent alien creatures under the jurisdiction of the artificial system. Taking on the role of one of the odd alien creatures, gamers will uncover the mystery of this grim facility and a legendary convict who is said to have escaped it. Space Prison’s unique social ladder system will see players forming alliances and enemies in a fight for survival; joining gangs and earning respect to rise to the top and, maybe one day, reaching the ultimate goal: sweet freedom!

Space Prison features a diverse cast of questionable cosmic characters, each with their own special abilities, as well as weapons and equipment that can be crafted and upgraded. On the inside, players choose one of the galactic gangs to join, each supporting a different play style and unique mechanics, as well as its own secret gang hideout. The game also serves up plenty of cell-base customisation, collecting junky scraps and improving super-fancy furnishings: rocky crafting bench, storage in the hole behind posters, all the prison-break essentials.

“Space Prison combines survival with tactics and social dynamics. We wanted to create a game that would immerse players in a detailed sci fi adventure universe and offer them a truly unique gameplay experience. With Space Prison, we believe we are well on our way to achieving that goal and are thrilled to be bringing it to PC, PlayStation and Xbox players” Hubert Kubit, CEO at Wooden Alien

There’s currently no release date for the game but interested players can add Space Prison to their Steam wishlist.