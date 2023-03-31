Xbox Games with Gold for April 2023 announced

Games with Gold for March featured the two more free titles for Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers. Our top pick in March was Lamentum.

The fourth batch of Xbox Games with Gold for 2023 have been announced with two new titles to add to your collection. Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S subscribers can download copies of Out of Space: Couch Edition all month. From 16th April – 15th May, Peaky Blinders: Mastermind will also be available. Read our Peaky Blinders: Mastermind review to see what we thought of the game.

Don’t forget, you can still add all the games to your Xbox Live account even if you don’t own all the relevant Xbox consoles. Also, even if you own a physical copy of any of the games on offer it’s still well worth grabbing the free digital copies. You could then pass your physical copy on to a friend or trade it in as you will no longer need the disc to play.

