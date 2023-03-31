McFly release new single ‘Where Did All The Guitars Go?’

McFly has release new single ‘Where Did All The Guitars Go?’, the lead single from their upcoming new album ‘Power to Play’.

‘Where Did All The Guitars Go?’ is the first taste of what’s to come from the four-piece and you can watch the music video for it at the top of this article.

Credit: Haris Nukem

Describing the single and the forthcoming record, McFly added: “At the start of the process, we all got together and said what we wanted this new album to be. We all had this one thing in common, and it was guitars. We love being on tour and playing live, and we hate this weird pressure where you don’t get played on the radio if you have guitars in your songs. That was always in the back of our heads, so we decided to forget all about it and that same day Tom wrote ‘Where Did All The Guitars Go?’ on the way home. On every album, there’s a song which becomes a foundation, a lightbulb moment, and this was it. Guitars, honesty, energy, all these personality traits are what give us the band’s identity. We want to reach that kid with long hair, get them excited about music and make them want to pick up a guitar and jump on their bed. That’s what this record is about.”

‘Power to Play’ is the band’s 7th studio album and it’s a celebration of rock music. Released by BMG on 9th June 2023, the album is available for pre-order now.

Credit: BMG

The track listing for ‘Power to Play’ is: