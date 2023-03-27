HomeMusicThe Chemical Brothers announce UK arena tour for autumn
The Chemical Brothers announce UK arena tour for autumn

Pip Ellwood-Hughes

The Chemical Brothers have announced a UK arena tour to take place this autumn.

The band will kick off the run at the OVO Hydro in Glasgow on 26th October, and take in dates in Manchester, Leeds, Dublin, Birmingham and London. Stage and lighting design for the tour will be done by the band’s long term collaborators Smith & Lyall.

The Chemical Brothers recently released their first new music in two years with the single ‘No Reason’. They are currently working on their tenth album which is due for release later this year.

The full dates for the tour are:

Thu 26th October      OVO Hydro, Glasgow

Fri 27th October        AO Arena, Manchester

Sat 28th October       First Direct Arena, Leeds

Wed 1st November   3Arena, Dublin

Fri 3rd November     Utilita Arena, Birmingham

Sat 4th November     The O2, London

Tickets will be available from ticketmaster.co.uk (UK shows), gigsandtours.com (UK shows) and ticketmaster.ie (Dublin only). Tickets go on sale on Friday 31st March; fans can access a pre-sale on Wednesday 29th March (check Ticketmaster/venues for details).

The Chemical Brothers are one of the most influential electronic acts of all-time. Their career has spanned three decades and they’ve released nine studio albums. To date they have sold over 13 million albums, with six of their albums hitting number one in the UK, and they’ve sold close to 20 million singles. The duo’s tracks have been streamed over 3 billion times.

Pip is the Editor of Entertainment Focus and the Managing Director of agency Piñata Media.
