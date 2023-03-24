Maluma & Anuel AA join forces for ‘Diablo, Que Chimba’

Latin stars Maluma and Anuel AA have joined forces for new single ‘Diablo, Que Chimba’.

Marking the first time the two have collaborated, the song is a party anthem with an infectious urban beat. You can take a listen at the top of this article and watch the music video.

‘Diablo, Que Chimba’, was produced by DJ Luian and written by Juan Luis Londoño Arias (Maluma), Emmanuel Gazmey Santiago (Anuel AA), Wander Manuel Mendez (Santo Niño), René David Cano Ríos (Bull Nene), Luian Malavé Nieves (DJ Luian), Xavier Semper, Edgar Semper, Pablo Fuentes (BF) and Kedin Maysonet.

The music video was shot in Miami, produced by Royalty Films and directed by Juan Luis Londoño Arias (Maluma) and Cesar “Tes” Pimienta. It features elements reminiscent of old school Reggaetón videos and has an edgy comedic twist alluding to past friction between the artists and underscoring new phrase ‘Siempre Flow Maluma’ as well as Anuel’s iconic ‘Real Hasta La Muerte’. Watch the official video HERE.

‘Diablo, Que Chimba’ is the third single from Maluma to be released this year following ‘La Fórmula’ with Marc Anthony and ‘La Reina’. All three songs will be part of Maluma’s forthcoming new album.

Last week, Maluma garnered two Latin American Music Awards nominations, including: ‘Best Song – Pop’ (for ‘Junio’) and ‘Tour of the Year’ (for ‘Maluma Papi Juancho World Tour’). The eighth annual Latin American Music Awards will take place on April 20th at the MGM Grand Arena in Las Vegas and will be broadcast simultaneously on Univision, UNIMAS and Galavision networks starting at 7:00 pm ET.

Fans can vote for their favourite artists until March 26 at: https://www.univision.com/LatinAMAs.