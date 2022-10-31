Pulp, George Ezra, The Chemical Brothers and Robbie Williams to headline Isle of Wight Festival 2023

Pulp, George Ezra, The Chemical Brothers and Robbie Williams will headline the 2023 Isle of Wight Festival.

Robbie said, ‘There is something magic about a British festival…us Brits know how to bring the energy. I am thrilled to be headlining the iconic Isle of Wight Festival, it’s a real honour. I can’t wait.’

Also joining the line-up are rock icons Blondie, who will play their greatest hits from their career spanning over 40 years. British girl group Sugababes will also perform over the festival weekend, for a set that promises numerous chart-topping hits.

Returning to Seaclose Park after a stand-out set in 2021, Sophie Ellis-Bextor will delight the crowd with pop hits and dancefloor fillers and Tiktok star turned Eurovision runner-up turned bonafide pop star Sam Ryder makes his debut. Pop rock band Scouting For Girls, who always put on a storming live performance, also join the festival bill today alongside OneRepublic, the GRAMMY-nominated band behind hits such as ‘Apologise’, ‘Counting Stars’ and ‘Love Runs Out’.

James Bay, who last performed at the festival in 2018, returns to perform hits from his three acclaimed studio albums. Global pop star and multi-million selling singer/songwriter Niall Horan will also play the Isle of Wight Festival for the first time. Effervescent pop star Anne-Marie will entertain the crowd with singalong friendly hits including ‘Rockabye’, ‘2002’ and ‘Ciao Adios’. Liverpudlian indie titans Echo & The Bunnymen, one of the most influential British bands in modern history, will also perform over the festival weekend.

Playing the Big Top on Thursday night are Groove Armada, with a DJ set packed with their much-loved dance hits to kick off the weekend with a bang, and rockers Manic Street Preachers will close the Big Top on Sunday night. Indie icons Courteeners will perform a set that is sure to encapsulate all of their feel-good festival hits. After playing a packed out Big Top in 2021, Example will return to the island for another electrifying performance.

Pop star MIKA, best known for hits ‘Grace Kelly’ and ‘Lollipop’, is also joining the line-up, as are 70s synth-pop icons The Human League and indie rock legends The Enemy. After making a highly-anticipated comeback earlier this year, British trio N-Dubz will perform a special set of their greatest hits. Aussie rockers Gang of Youths, known for their poetic, heart and soul wrenching lyrics, will make their Isle of Wight Festival debut.

British singer-songwriter Gabrielle, who celebrates 30 years of her multi-platinum selling debut single ‘Dreams’ next year, also joins the bill, alongside festival favourite Ella Henderson. Completing the line-up announcement today are indie newcomers The Reytons and Oh My God! It’s the Church, an all singing, all dancing party church service.

Festival promoter John Giddings said, “We’re thrilled to announce this line-up today and welcome truly iconic artists to the island in June. From era-defining bands and electric live performers, to chart toppers and fresh new talent, the Isle of Wight Festival line-up showcases an exciting array of talent spanning 40 years of music.”

Barclaycard and Three customers can be first in line with exclusive pre-sale access for 48 hours from 9am on Wednesday 2nd November. Tickets are on general sale from 9am on Friday 4th November from www.islewightfestival.com