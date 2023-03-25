‘Renfield’: watch the final trailer for the horror comedy

The final trailer has been released for upcoming horror comedy ‘Renfield’ and it looks like an absolute scream!

Starring Nicholas Hoult, Nicolas Cage, Awkwafina, Ben Schwartz, Adrian Martinez and Shohreh Aghdashloo, the film is directed by Chris McKay (‘The Tomorrow War’) from a screenplay by Ryan Ridley (‘Ghosted’). It is based on an original idea by Robert Kirkman (‘The Walking Dead’).

Credit: Universal Pictures

In this modern monster tale of Dracula’s loyal servant, Hoult (‘Mad Max: Fury Road’, X-Men franchise’) stars as Renfield, the tortured aide to history’s most narcissistic boss, Dracula (Cage). Renfield is forced to procure his master’s prey and do his every bidding, no matter how debased. But now, after centuries of servitude, Renfield is ready to see if there’s a life outside the shadow of The Prince of Darkness. If only he can figure out how to end his codependency.

‘Renfield’ is produced by Skybound Entertainment partners Robert Kirkman and David Alpert (‘The Walking Dead’, ‘Invincible’), co-presidents Bryan Furst (‘Daybreakers’) and Sean Furst (‘Daybreakers’) and by Chris McKay. McKay’s producing partner Samantha Nisenboim (co-producer, ‘The Tomorrow War’) will executive produce.