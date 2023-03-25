‘The Machine’: watch the trailer for the upcoming comedy starring Bert Kreischer and Mark Hamill

The trailer has been released for upcoming comedy ‘The Machine’, which stars Bert Kreischer and Mark Hamill.

Directed by Peter Atencio, the film was written for the screen by Kevin Biegel and Scotty Landes based on Kreischer’s breakout stand-up routine. It also stars Jimmy Tatro, Iva Babić, Robert Maaser, Stephanie Kurtzuba, Jess Gabor, Rita Bernard Shaw, Nikola Đuričko, Oleg Taktarov, Amelie Villers and Mercedes de la Cruz.

Set 23 years after the original story which inspired it, ‘The Machine’ finds Bert (Bert Kreischer) facing familial crisis and the arrival of his estranged father (Mark Hamill) when the ghost of his booze-soaked past arrives: a murderous mobster (Iva Babić) hellbent on kidnapping Bert back to the motherland to atone for his crimes.

Together, he and his father must retrace the steps of his younger self (Jimmy Tatro) in the midst of a war between a sociopathic crime family while they attempt to find common ground.

‘The Machine’ will be released in cinemas on 31st May 2023. Watch the trailer at the top of the article.