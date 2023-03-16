Def Leppard announce ‘Drastic Symphonies’ – a re-imagined greatest hits with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra

This is what happens when Rock and classical royalty collide. (see what we did there, Leppard fans?) Def Leppard have announced a brand new euphoric album ‘Drastic Symphonies’ which will see the band’s greatest tracks dramatically reimagined and sounding larger and more exhilarating than ever before, teamed with London’s iconic The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra.

The album is being released on clear vinyl too. Release date is the 19th May and you can order the album right here.

Credit: Mercury / Bludgeon Riffola

Tracklist:

Turn to Dust Paper Sun 3. Animal 4. Pour Some Sugar One Me Hysteria Love Bites Goodbye For Good This Time Love Gods of War Angels (Can’t Help You Now) Bringing on the Heartbreak / Switch 625 Have You Ever Needed Someone So Bad Too Late for Love When Love and Hate Collide Kings of the World

