HomeMusicDef Leppard announce 'Drastic Symphonies' - a re-imagined greatest hits with the...
Def Leppard
Credit: Mercury /Bludgeon Riffola

Def Leppard announce ‘Drastic Symphonies’ – a re-imagined greatest hits with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra

Music
James Daykin
By James Daykin

This is what happens when Rock and classical royalty collide. (see what we did there, Leppard fans?) Def Leppard have announced a brand new euphoric album ‘Drastic Symphonies’ which will see the band’s greatest tracks dramatically reimagined and sounding larger and more exhilarating than ever before, teamed with London’s iconic The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra.

The album is being released on clear vinyl too. Release date is the 19th May and you can order the album right here.

Def Leppard
Credit: Mercury / Bludgeon Riffola

Tracklist:

  1. Turn to Dust
  2. Paper Sun
  3. 3. Animal
  4. 4. Pour Some Sugar One Me
  5. Hysteria
  6. Love Bites
  7. Goodbye For Good This Time
  8. Love
  9. Gods of War
  10. Angels (Can’t Help You Now)
  11. Bringing on the Heartbreak / Switch 625
  12. Have You Ever Needed Someone So Bad
  13. Too Late for Love
  14. When Love and Hate Collide
  15. Kings of the World

This follows hot on the heels of yesterday’s announcement of their career-spanning anthology that is being released in hardback – click here to find out more.

James Daykin
James Daykin
Previous article
PizzaExpress to launch new record label

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Advertisement
Entertainment Focus

UK-based entertainment site offering news, reviews, interviews, features and much more!

info@entertainment-focus.com

Latest articles

Popular Categories

Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy