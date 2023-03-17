Seven Spires – ‘Live at Progpower USA XXI’ – review

“Live At ProgPower USA XXI” sees Seven Spires delivering a potent performance of a selection of tracks from their three studio albums. A truly spectacular live entity, the band’s riveting musicianship is on display across the board in this epic and enchanting performance. There is also a very special appearance from Roy Khan of Conception on the performance of ‘This God is Dead’, bringing to life his guest appearance on the studio version of the same song.

After an atmospheric minute and a half crescendo of ‘Wanderer’s Prayer’ the live offering comes in with a dramatic chanting supplemented with searing guitar melodies signalling the beginning of ‘Gods of Debauchery’; a heavy track complimented with Adrienne Cowan’s deep growls and piercing screams. This is followed by the atmospheric ‘Ghost Of Yesterday’ bringing with it a fantastical score representative of the bands world renowned Berklee College of Music education. Since the bands inception upon meeting at college, they have written a variety of complex music covering melodic metal, death and black metal as well as orchestral and hard rock.

Fan favourite ’Cabaret of Dreams’ from 2017 album ‘Solvieg’ showcases their ability to weave in and out of different genres effortlessly with Jack Kosto’s chugging guitars and Chris Dovas’ double kick drums driving the song forward. Cowan’s vocals are strong and powerful and are never lost in the mix. ‘Succumb’ has tinges of mid 2000’s Herman Li on guitar where as ‘In Sickness, In Health’ although still heavy in elements provides a calmer feel to the live set. Following another slower number in ‘Bury You’, Dovas gets the chance to show what he can do behind the kit with a near four minute drum solo (a key ingredient to any solid rock and metal performance). One thing that cannot be glossed over with Seven Spires is the pure musical intelligence of each and every band member from the composition, to the tightness of their live performance, to their audience connection.

After the release of “Emerald Seas” in February of 2020, the band had multiple amazing support slots lined up to support the record on the road. They were geared up and in fighting form, ready to bring their music to the masses and show the world what they are all about. Plans were quickly changed weeks after the album’s release due to the coronavirus pandemic and soon it became obvious that touring would be ground to a halt for a while. The band took the opportunity to commence work on their follow-up album, which wound up becoming the mammoth 70+ minute piece that is ‘Gods Of Debauchery’ and the album featured song ‘Oceans Of Time’ makes its way into the set next. You can hear the intricacy and speed of Peter de Reyna’s bass playing throughout this piece with the chorus having an almost cosmic feel to it, something that would suit a fantasy television theme tune…maybe a future endeavour for the five piece.

‘Shadow On An Endless Sea’ gives Cowan another opportunity to spread her vocal wings against an orchestral backdrop screaming her way into the chorus before switching into melodic harmonies and introducing ‘Dare To Live’ Cowan shows her appreciation to the crowd saying:

‘Festivals like this, nights like this, give us the courage to dare to live, thank you so much for being here’.

Roy Khan features on the penultimate track of the album ’This God Is Dead’; as he does on the studio album. The ten and a half minute live version features a choral opening followed by a deep and dark instrumental build up. Khan’s voice compliments the band well as he harmonises with Cowan throughout and the song ebbs and flows between heavy riffs, orchestral breaks and breakdowns. ‘Through Lifetimes’ brings the album to a close as the crowd cheers.

Credit: Frontiers

Track Listing: 1. Wanderer’s Prayer 2. Gods Of Debauchery 3. Ghost Of Yesterday 4. The Cabaret Of Dreams 5. Succumb 6. In Sickness, In Health 7. Bury You 8. Drum Solo 9. Oceans Of Time 10. Shadow On An Endless Sea 11. Dare To Live 12. This God Is Dead (Feat. Roy Khan) 13. Through Lifetimes (End) Record Label: Frontiers Release Date: 17th March Buy ‘Live at Progpower XXI’ now