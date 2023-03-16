PizzaExpress to launch new record label

PizzaExpress is launching its own record label in conjunction with its live music arm PizzaExpress Live.

Know as PX Records, the label will release albums from new and established stars of he jazz and soul scene, alongside a selection of music from PizzaExpress Live’s extensive archive of live recordings.

Beginning in the late ’70s, PizzaExpress Live has built a reputation as one of the UK’s leading destinations for live music, presenting over 50,000 concerts from an array of global stars including the likes of Tony Bennett, Amy Winehouse, Diana Krall, Van Morrison, Bill Wyman, Benny Carter, Brian May, George Shearing, Charlie Watts, Mose Allison, Anita O’Day and Melody Gardot.

It hosted the first UK concerts from a long line of musicians who have gone on to become international star acts – including Jamie Cullum, Norah Jones and Gregory Porter.

The next chapter in the iconic organisation’s story is the launch of PX Records and the release of a selection of live albums recorded across its venues – PizzaExpress Live in Holborn, the historic PizzaExpress Jazz Club in Soho, and The Pheasantry in Chelsea – which will feature performances from a broad mix of established artists and the very best emerging talent from across the worlds of jazz, soul, blues and beyond.

The first run of releases will feature albums from master US saxophonist and mainstay of the international jazz scene Scott Hamilton, incendiary UK soul outfit Mamas Gun, genre-blurring multi-instrumentalist and producer edbl, and one of the most hotly-tipped new bands on the UK scene Native Dancer.

In addition, the label will release a series of legacy recordings sourced from PizzaExpress Live’s extensive archive dating back over 45 years and featuring previously unreleased performances from some of the legendary acts to have graced its stage.

Ross Dines, PX Records comments, “The PX Records vision is to celebrate the prestigious PizzaExpress Live legacy and to share some of the incredible performances that we get to experience across our venues on a daily basis. When listening back to recordings, we’re always struck by both the quality of the audio and by how perfectly they captured the energy and excitement of the show itself. A PizzaExpress record label has long been a dream of the team here and we’re delighted that it’s finally coming to fruition.”

The label’s first two albums – ‘Scott Hamilton Quartet At PizzaExpress Live – In London’ and ‘Mamas Gun At PizzaExpress Live – In London’ – will be released on April 14th 2023 and available digitally, on CD and on vinyl.