Ed Sheeran launches “Tingly Ted’s” hot sauce

Ed Sheeran may be one of the world’s biggest music stars but he’s now got his sights set on conquering the world of hot sauce.

The singer-songwriter today announces his own range of hot sauces called “Tingly Ted’s”. The sauces have been almost two years in the making and were created by Sheeran and his band of expert sauce makers.

“Tingly Ted’s”, named after Sheeran’s childhood nickname, comes in a range of two no-fuss hot sauces: Tingly and Xtra Tingly and are the perfect squeeze for your fries, nuggets, falafels, fried chicken or, quite honestly, any meal at all!

Sheeran explained: “I love sauces, that’s no secret. But the older I’ve got, the more I love and need spice with every single meal.

“I travel a lot, so having a bottle in my suitcase wherever I go that can spice up any and every meal seemed like a good idea. I knew I didn’t wanna do a watery hot sauce, as they usually all get relegated to the same shelf of other random hot sauces. I wanted to make a sauce that took the same pride of place as ketchup.

“I had a year of whittling down the perfect flavours with a great mixing team, and we settled on two absolute belters. The tingly and the xtra tingly. I’ve had them on tour with me recently to try them with all sorts of meals, and there really isn’t anything they don’t go with (except bananas, don’t do that).

“I’m so excited to bring this product out, it’s genuinely something I use every day on all three meals. I hope you love them as much as I do x.”

Tingly is a medium hot sauce and feels like a warming hug in a bottle – not too hot but just enough to get your tastebuds excited – and Xtra Tingly is for anyone who wants to take the heat up to the next level.

Tingly Ted’s has fresh lemon notes and a smoky flavour that make the red jalapeño and capsicum chillies sing, along with a mix of herbs and spices that all infuse together to create a party in your mouth.

Tingly Ted’s is a range of vegan-friendly and fresh flavours with absolutely no added colours, artificial flavours or preservatives. The bottle is fully recyclable and made with recycled materials.

To be one of the first to find out where you can get your paws on Tingly Ted’s, head over to www.instagram.com/tinglyteds or http://tinglyteds.com for further announcements.