Far From Saints announced as Paul Weller’s special guest for Forest Live shows

Paul Weller has announced that Far From Saints will be his special guest for his upcoming Forest Live shows in June.

Far From Saints is a new band featuring Kelly Jones of Stereophonics along with Patty Lynn and Dwight Baker of US band The Wind And The Wave. They have recently released lead single ‘Let’s Turn This Back Around’ and will release their eponymous debut album this summer.

Seb Lowe, upcoming Oldham singer-songwriter is also confirmed as opening act for the bill.

Commenting on the booking Weller said, “Really looking forward to seeing my mate Kelly’s new project live at the forest shows. Can’t wait!”

Kelly Jones last appeared as part of Forest Live with his band Stereophonics performing two dates in 2019.

Paul Weller with special guests Far From Saints and guest support Seb Lowe will perform on the following dates:

Thursday 8 June: Westonbirt Arboretum, near Tetbury, Glos.

Friday 9 June: Cannock Chase Forest, near Rugeley, Staffs.

Saturday 17 June: Thetford Forest, near Brandon, Suffolk.

For further information and tickets please visit www.forestryengland.uk/music