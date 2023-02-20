‘Marlowe’: watch the trailer for Liam Neeson’s new film

‘Marlowe’, a new Sky Original film starring Liam Neeson (‘Schindler’s List’), has debuted its trailer.

The film, which is Neeson’s 100th film, also stars Diane Kruger (‘Inglorious Basterds’), Jessica Lange (‘King Kong’), Adewale Akinnuoye- Agbaje (‘His Dark Materials’), Danny Huston (‘American Horror Story’), Alan Cumming (‘Goldeneye’) and Colm Meaney (‘Gangs of London’).

‘Marlowe’ is directed by Neil Jordan (‘The Crying Game’, ‘The Company of Wolves’) and written by William Monahan (‘The Departed’), based on the novel ‘The Black-Eyed Blonde’ by John Banville.

Set in the elegant era of the late 1930s, this neo-noir crime thriller brings Old Hollywood to life as the film follows a private detective Phillip Marlowe (Neeson) who is hired to find the ex-lover of a glamourous heiress. It looks an open and shut case, but Marlowe soon finds himself in the underbelly of Hollywood’s film industry and unwittingly drawn into the crossfire of a legendary Hollywood actress (Lange) and her subversive, ambitious daughter (Kruger).

‘Marlowe’ will be released in cinemas and on Sky Cinema on 17th March 2023. It will also be available on NOW.