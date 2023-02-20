‘She Came To Me’: Anne Hathaway and Peter Dinklage film coming to Sky Cinema

Romantic comedy ‘She Came To Me’ has been acquired by Sky Cinema in the UK and Ireland it has been announced.

The news arrives as the 73rd Berlin International Film Festival takes place. ‘She Came To Me’ stars Anne Hathaway, Peter Dinklage, Marisa Tomei, Joanna Kulig and Brian d’Arcy James

A composer suffering from writer’s block rediscovers his passion after an adventurous one-night stand, a couple of gifted teenagers fight to prove to the parents that their young love is something that can last forever, and for the woman who seemingly has it all – love arrives in the most unexpected places.

Killer Films’ Christine Vachon and Pamela Koffler are producing alongside Miller and Damon Cardasis from Round Films, Len Blavatnik of AI Films and Anne Hathaway.

We’ll bring you more news when a date for the film is confirmed.