ITV has released the first image of Niamh Algar (‘Deceit’, ‘Calm with Horses’) as Dr Lucinda Edwards in upcoming medical thriller ‘Malpractice’.

The nail-biting series from award-winning production company World Productions (‘Line of Duty’, ‘The Pembrokeshire Murders’, ‘Vigil’) is coming to ITV1 and ITVX this Spring. The first image shows Dr Lucinda Edwards holding a bottle of pills up in front of her eye. See it below:

Credit: World Productions for ITV

Dr Lucinda Edwards is a smart, battle-hardened doctor, but we meet her on a nightmare shift that ends in the death of an opioid overdose victim, Edith Owusu. Despite the support of her medical supervisor, Dr Leo Harris, played by James Purefoy (‘A Discovery of Witches’, ‘Sex Education’), Edith’s grieving father Sir Anthony Owusu, played by Brian Bovell (‘Crime’, ‘Strike’) demands an investigation into Lucinda’s actions on the fateful night.

Leading the inquiry are Dr Norma Callahan, played by Helen Behan (‘Holding’, ‘The Virtues’) and Lucinda’s former colleague, Dr George Adjei, played by Jordan Kouamé (‘Megalomania’). While George feels this was an unavoidable tragedy, Norma is suspicious of Lucinda’s behaviour and decisions in the lead up to Edith’s death.

As the pressure of the investigation intensifies, Lucinda’s relationship with husband Tom, played by Lorne MacFadyen (‘Pistol’, ‘Vigil’) starts to fracture, and her confident professional exterior begins to crack. Is Lucinda hiding something?

Through the cat and mouse thriller of the medical investigation, Malpractice tells the story of a damaged doctor caught up in a dangerous conspiracy.

The series also stars Hannah Walters (‘Boiling Point’, ‘Time’) in the role of Matron Beth Relph, Priyanka Patel (‘Britney’, ‘Another Me’) as Dr Rayma Morgan, Scott Chambers (‘Chicken’, ‘Innocent’ S2) as Dr Oscar Beattie, Tristan Sturrock (‘Poldark’, ‘Doc Martin’) as Dr Mike Willet and Georgina Rich (‘Heartstopper’, ‘War of the Worlds’) playing Dr Eva Thornbury.

‘Malpractice’ is written by former NHS doctor Grace Ofori-Attah (‘In the Long Run’, ‘Urban Myths’) and directed by BAFTA nominated director Philip Barantini (‘Boiling Point’, ‘The Responder, Villain’). Sophie Reynolds (‘State of the Union’) is Producer.

The series was commissioned by ITV’s Head of Drama Polly Hill, the five-part series is executive produced by Simon Heath, CEO of World Productions (‘Line of Duty’, ‘Save Me’, ‘Vigil’, ‘The Pembrokeshire Murders’, ‘Anne’).