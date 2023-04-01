‘Malpractice’: watch the trailer for ITV’s upcoming medical thriller

In need of a new medical thriller in your life? ITV has you covered with ‘Malpractice’, a new series coming soon that has just unveiled its trailer.

From World Productions (‘Line of Duty’), the series stars Niamh Algar (‘Deceit’) and will arrive on ITV1 and ITVX this Spring. Watch the nail-biting trailer at the top of this article.

Credit: World Productions for ITV

Dr Lucinda Edwards (Algar) is a smart, battle-hardened doctor, but we meet her on a nightmare shift that ends in the death of an opioid overdose victim, Edith Owusu. Despite the support of her medical supervisor, Dr Leo Harris, played by James Purefoy (‘A Discovery of Witches’), Edith’s grieving father Sir Anthony Owusu, played by Brian Bovell (‘Crime’) demands an investigation into Lucinda’s actions on the fateful night.

Leading the inquiry are Dr Norma Callahan, played by Helen Behan (‘Holding’) and Lucinda’s former colleague, Dr George Adjei, played by Jordan Kouamé (‘Megalomania’). While George feels this was an unavoidable tragedy, Norma is suspicious of Lucinda’s behaviour and decisions in the lead up to Edith’s death.

As the pressure of the investigation intensifies, Lucinda’s relationship with husband Tom, played by Lorne MacFadyen (‘Pistol’) starts to fracture, and her confident professional exterior begins to crack. Is Lucinda hiding something?

Through the cat and mouse thriller of the medical investigation, ‘Malpractice’ tells the story of a damaged doctor caught up in a dangerous conspiracy.

The series also stars Hannah Walters (‘Boiling Point’) in the role of Matron Beth Relph, Priyanka Patel (‘Britney’) as Dr Ramya Morgan, Scott Chambers (‘Chicken’) as Dr Oscar Beattie, Tristan Sturrock (‘Poldark’) as Dr Mike Willett and Georgina Rich (‘Heartstopper’) playing Dr Eva Tait.

‘Malpractice’ is written by former NHS doctor Grace Ofori-Attah (‘In the Long Run’) and directed by BAFTA nominated director Philip Barantini (,Boiling Point,), both executive producers on the series. Sophie Reynolds (‘State of the Union’) is Producer.