Donny Osmond to bring his Vegas show to the UK this winter

Music legend Donny Osmond will return to the UK for his first tour here in six years this winter.

The superstar is bringing his iconic Las Vegas show to the UK in November and December. The run will include 12 dates beginning at Hull Bonus Arena on 28th November 2023. It will then visit Manchester Arena, Nottingham Motorpoint Arena, Glasgow Hydro, Cardiff International Arena, Bournemouth BIC, Liverpool Arena, Birmingham Resorts World Arena, Leeds First Direct Arena, Brighton Centre and two nights at the London Eventim Apollo.

The 2023 tour marks 50 years since Osmond and his brothers first performed in the UK. Following his solo success with ‘Puppy Love’, the Osmonds’ arrival provoked scenes of hysteria not seen since The Beatles the previous decade.

Osmond said, “Performing in the UK has always felt like coming home and I’m thrilled to be returning for a tour at the end of this year. I’m bringing the whole cast from my new Las Vegas production that highlights six decades of entertaining. I can hardly wait to revisit those Osmondmania memories with everyone. The only difference is, they’re going to let me land at Heathrow this time.”

Over his career Osmond has earned 33 gold record and sold over 100 million albums worldwide. He’s had 3 UK numbers 1s, 9 UK Top 10s, 13 UK Top 40s and spent 333 weeks in the UK charts.

Outside of his music career, Osmond has established himself as an all-round entertainer with turns on Broadway as Gaston in Disney’s ‘Beauty and the Beast’ and fronting two UK TV series.

Osmond’s recent album ‘Start Again’, marks a milestone 65th album for the performer. The set is his first full-length solo album in 7 years and is entirely co-written and produced by Osmond. It was inspired by his own unique career journey of constant reinvention over the course of his six decades as a world recognised performer.

Currently, Osmond headlines his first ever solo residency at Harrah’s Las Vegas.

The full dates for the UK tour are:

Tuesday 28th November Hull Bonus Arena

Wednesday 29th November Manchester AO Arena

Saturday 2nd December Nottingham Motorpoint Arena

Sunday 3rd December Glasgow OVO Hydro Arena

Tuesday 5th December Cardiff International Arena

Wednesday 6th December Bournemouth International Centre

Friday 8th December Liverpool M&S Bank Arena

Saturday 9th December Birmingham Resorts World Arena

Sunday 10th December Leeds First Direct Arena

Tuesday 12th December Brighton Centre

Wednesday 13th December London Eventim Apollo

Thursday 14th December London Eventim Apollo

Tickets and VIP packages for all shows are available via Myticket.co.uk from 10am on Thursday 23rd February.