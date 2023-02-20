R&B star Givēon announces UK dates for May 2023

Givēon is bringing his live shows to the UK in May for a headline run it has been announced.

The American R&B sensation, who performed at Coachella and Wireless Festival last year as well as his own sold-out US and European dates, will kick off the run in Manchester on 2nd May. The tour will then visit Birmingham and London before the singer heads to Europe for shows in Paris, Berlin and Stockholm.

In addition, after performing two sold-out shows at Radio City Music Hall in August 2022, Givēon joins the stacked lineup at the Governor’s Ball in New York, NY June 9-11.

Givēon released his album ‘Give or Take’ in 2022 and it landed at number 11 on the Billboard 200 and number 3 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums Chart. In the UK he’s probably best known for featuring on Justin Bieber’s hit ‘Peaches’ alongside Daniel Caesar. His 2000 single ‘Heartbreak Anniversary’ landed him his first solo UK Top 40 hit.

The full dates are:

2nd May 2023 Albert Hall, Manchester, UK

3rd May 2023 O2 Institute, Birmingham, UK

5th May 2023 Eventim Apollo, London, UK

Tickets go on sale Friday 24th February 2023 at 9am local time.