All Quiet on the Western Front
Credit: Reiner Bajo / Netflix

'All Quiet on the Western Front' sweeps 2023 BAFTAs

The 2023 EE BAFTAs took place in London last night and the big winner was ‘All Quiet on the Western Front’, which picked up 7 wins including ‘Best film’.

‘All Quiet on the Western Front’ picking up seven awards was unexpected and it marks the most wins for a film not in the English language in the history of BAFTA.

The runners-up for the night were ‘The Banshees of Inisherin’ and ‘Elvis’, both of which collected four awards over the course of the evening. Austin Butler won ‘Leading actor’ for his portrayal of Elvis Presley in Baz Luhrmann’s ‘Elvis’ biopic, giving more fuel to speculation that he’s going to pick up an Oscar for his performance.

Other notable winners include Cate Blanchett who picked up ‘Leading actress’ for ‘Tár’ and Kerry Condon and Barry Keoghan who won ‘Supporting actress’ and ‘Supporting actor’ respectively for their performances in ‘The Banshees of Inisherin’.

The ceremony was hosted by Richard E. Grant and Alison Hammond.

The full list of winners is:

Best film
All Quiet on the Western Front

Outstanding British film
The Banshees of Inisherin

Leading actress
Cate Blanchett, Tár

Leading actor
Austin Butler, Elvis

Supporting actress
Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin

Supporting actor
Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin

Director
All Quiet on the Western Front, Edward Berger

Outstanding debut by a British writer, director or producer
Aftersun

Film not in the English language
All Quiet on the Western Front

Documentary
Navalny

Animated film
Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Original screenplay
The Banshees of Inisherin

Adapted screenplay
All Quiet on the Western Front

Original score
All Quiet on the Western Front

Casting
Elvis

Cinematography
All Quiet on the Western Front

Costume design
Elvis

Editing
Everything Everywhere All At Once

Production design
Babylon

EE Bafta rising star award (voted for by the public)
Emma Mackey

Make-up and hair
Elvis

Sound
All Quiet on the Western Front

Special visual effects
Avatar: The Way of Water

British short film
An Irish Goodbye

British short animation
The Boy, the Mole, the Fox, and the Horse

