‘All Quiet on the Western Front’ sweeps 2023 BAFTAs

The 2023 EE BAFTAs took place in London last night and the big winner was ‘All Quiet on the Western Front’, which picked up 7 wins including ‘Best film’.
‘All Quiet on the Western Front’ picking up seven awards was unexpected and it marks the most wins for a film not in the English language in the history of BAFTA.
The runners-up for the night were ‘The Banshees of Inisherin’ and ‘Elvis’, both of which collected four awards over the course of the evening. Austin Butler won ‘Leading actor’ for his portrayal of Elvis Presley in Baz Luhrmann’s ‘Elvis’ biopic, giving more fuel to speculation that he’s going to pick up an Oscar for his performance.
Other notable winners include Cate Blanchett who picked up ‘Leading actress’ for ‘Tár’ and Kerry Condon and Barry Keoghan who won ‘Supporting actress’ and ‘Supporting actor’ respectively for their performances in ‘The Banshees of Inisherin’.
The ceremony was hosted by Richard E. Grant and Alison Hammond.
The full list of winners is:
Best film
All Quiet on the Western Front
Outstanding British film
The Banshees of Inisherin
Leading actress
Cate Blanchett, Tár
Leading actor
Austin Butler, Elvis
Supporting actress
Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin
Supporting actor
Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin
Director
All Quiet on the Western Front, Edward Berger
Outstanding debut by a British writer, director or producer
Aftersun
Film not in the English language
All Quiet on the Western Front
Documentary
Navalny
Animated film
Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
Original screenplay
The Banshees of Inisherin
Adapted screenplay
All Quiet on the Western Front
Original score
All Quiet on the Western Front
Casting
Elvis
Cinematography
All Quiet on the Western Front
Costume design
Elvis
Editing
Everything Everywhere All At Once
Production design
Babylon
EE Bafta rising star award (voted for by the public)
Emma Mackey
Make-up and hair
Elvis
Sound
All Quiet on the Western Front
Special visual effects
Avatar: The Way of Water
British short film
An Irish Goodbye
British short animation
The Boy, the Mole, the Fox, and the Horse