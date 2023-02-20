‘All Quiet on the Western Front’ sweeps 2023 BAFTAs

The 2023 EE BAFTAs took place in London last night and the big winner was ‘All Quiet on the Western Front’, which picked up 7 wins including ‘Best film’.

‘All Quiet on the Western Front’ picking up seven awards was unexpected and it marks the most wins for a film not in the English language in the history of BAFTA.

The runners-up for the night were ‘The Banshees of Inisherin’ and ‘Elvis’, both of which collected four awards over the course of the evening. Austin Butler won ‘Leading actor’ for his portrayal of Elvis Presley in Baz Luhrmann’s ‘Elvis’ biopic, giving more fuel to speculation that he’s going to pick up an Oscar for his performance.

Other notable winners include Cate Blanchett who picked up ‘Leading actress’ for ‘Tár’ and Kerry Condon and Barry Keoghan who won ‘Supporting actress’ and ‘Supporting actor’ respectively for their performances in ‘The Banshees of Inisherin’.

The ceremony was hosted by Richard E. Grant and Alison Hammond.

The full list of winners is:

Best film

All Quiet on the Western Front

Outstanding British film

The Banshees of Inisherin

Leading actress

Cate Blanchett, Tár

Leading actor

Austin Butler, Elvis

Supporting actress

Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin

Supporting actor

Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin

Director

All Quiet on the Western Front, Edward Berger

Outstanding debut by a British writer, director or producer

Aftersun

Film not in the English language

All Quiet on the Western Front

Documentary

Navalny

Animated film

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Original screenplay

The Banshees of Inisherin

Adapted screenplay

All Quiet on the Western Front

Original score

All Quiet on the Western Front

Casting

Elvis

Cinematography

All Quiet on the Western Front

Costume design

Elvis

Editing

Everything Everywhere All At Once

Production design

Babylon

EE Bafta rising star award (voted for by the public)

Emma Mackey

Make-up and hair

Elvis

Sound

All Quiet on the Western Front

Special visual effects

Avatar: The Way of Water

British short film

An Irish Goodbye

British short animation

The Boy, the Mole, the Fox, and the Horse