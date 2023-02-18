‘Operation Fortune: Ruse De Guerre’: Guy Ritchie’s Prime Video film arrives in April

Guy Ritchie’s action-comedy spy thriller ‘Operation Fortune: Ruse De Guerre’ will premiere on Prime Video on 7th April 2023.

The series features a star-studded cast including Jason Statham, Hugh Grant, Aubrey Plaza, Cary Elwes, Bugzy Malone and Josh Hartnett. Take a look at the first images in our gallery below:

In ‘Operation Fortune: Ruse De Guerre’, superspy Orson Fortune (Statham) must track down and stop the sale of a deadly modern technology wielded by billionaire arms broker Greg Simmonds (Grant). Reluctantly teamed with some of the world’s best operatives (Plaza, Elwes, Malone), Orson recruits Hollywood’s biggest movie star, Danny Francesco (Hartnett) to help them on their globe-trotting undercover mission to save the world.

The film is directed by Ritchie, from a screenplay by Ritchie and frequent collaborators Ivan Atkinson & Marn Davies. The producers are Ritchie, Atkinson, and Bill Block.

‘Operation Fortune: Ruse De Guerre’ will join the thousands of TV shows and movies in the Prime Video catalogue, including Amazon’s Global Original films such as: ‘Shotgun Wedding’, ‘Without Remorse’ and ‘Thirteen Lives’, as well as UK produced Amazon Original films: ‘How to Date Billy Walsh’, a British high school romantic comedy film; and ‘Gassed Up’, a London based action thriller film.

The films represent Prime Video’s growing UK Original slate, along with new UK-produced series launching in 2023. These include; ‘007’s Road to a Million’, an unscripted adventure series inspired by James Bond; the highly anticipated second series of ‘Clarkson’s Farm’ which shows another year in the life of Diddly Squat farm as Britain’s best-known but least qualified farmer Jeremy Clarkson returns with his rag-tag band of agricultural associates; stranger than fiction docuseries ‘The Greatest Show Never Made’ and ‘Fake Sheikh’; psychological thriller and twisted love story ‘Wilderness’; and ‘Fifteen Love’, a drama series set in the world of elite tennis.