All Quiet on the Western Front

Film

‘All Quiet on the Western Front’: teaser and key art released for the Netflix film

Watch the first teaser right here.

Published

The first teaser has been released for Netflix’s upcoming film ‘All Quiet on the Western Front’, along with the key art.

‘All Quiet on the Western’ Front tells the gripping story of a young German soldier on the Western Front of World War I. Paul and his comrades experience first-hand how the initial euphoria of war turns into desperation and fear as they fight for their lives, and each other, in the trenches. The film from director Edward Berger is based on the world-renowned bestseller of the same name by Erich Maria Remarque.

The film has recently been selected as Germany’s official selection for the Academy Awards in the Best International Feature category.

‘All Quiet on the Western Front’ is directed by Edward Berger who wrote the screenplay with Lesley Paterson and Ian Stokell. The film stars Felix Kammerer (Paul Bäumer), Albrecht Schuch (Stanislaus ‘Kat’ Katczinsky), Aaron Hilmer (Albert Kropp), Moritz Klaus (Franz Müller), Edin Hasanovic (Tjaden Stackfleet), Adrian Grünewald (Ludwig Behm), with Thibault De Montalembert (General Ferdinand Foch), with Daniel Brühl (Matthias Erzberger), and Devid Striesow (General Friedrich).

Take a look at the key art below:

All Quiet on the Western Front
Credit: Netflix

‘All Quiet on the Western Front’ will receive its World Premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival on 12th September 2022. It will be released in select cinemas from 14th October and will be available on Netflix from 28th September.

In this article:

