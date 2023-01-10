Connect with us

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania

Film

‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ – watch the brand new trailer

The third instalment is coming in February.

Published

Marvel fans have just over a month to wait until ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ arrives in cinemas and today a new trailer and poster have been released.

The trailer for the latest instalment in the Marvel Studios franchise made its debut last night during the College Football Playoff National Championship.

Kicking off Phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the fast-paced, big-screen adventure features the MCU’s most powerful villain to date: Kang the Conqueror. 

Super-Hero partners Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) and Hope van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly) return to continue their adventures as Ant-Man and the Wasp. Together, with Hope’s parents Janet van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer) and Hank Pym (Michael Douglas), and Scott’s daughter Cassie Lang (Kathryn Newton), the family finds themselves exploring the Quantum Realm, interacting with strange new creatures and embarking on an adventure that will push them beyond the limits of what they thought possible. 

Directed by Peyton Reed and produced by Kevin Feige, p.g.a. and Stephen Broussard, p.g.a., ‘Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania’ also stars Jonathan Majors as Kang, David Dastmalchian as Veb, Katy O’Brian as Jentorra, William Jackson Harper as Quaz and Bill Murray as Lord Krylar.

Take a look at the new poster below:

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania
Credit: Marvel

‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ arrives in cinemas on 17th February 2023.

