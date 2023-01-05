‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ coming to Disney+ in February

‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever‘ will be coming to Disney+ on 1st February 2023 it has been announced.

The sequel will join 16 other Marvel Cinematic Universe movies now streaming in IMAX Enhanced on Disney+, which gives subscribers more picture with an expanded aspect ratio for an immersive viewing experience at home (content availability varies by region).

In Marvel Studios’ ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’, Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett), Shuri (Letitia Wright), M’Baku (Winston Duke), Okoye (Danai Gurira) and the Dora Milaje (including Florence Kasumba) fight to protect their nation from intervening world powers in the wake of King T’Challa’s death.

As the Wakandans strive to embrace their next chapter, the heroes must band together with the help of War Dog Nakia (Lupita Nyong’o) and Everett Ross (Martin Freeman) and forge a new path for the kingdom of Wakanda.

Introducing Tenoch Huerta Mejía as Namor, ruler of a hidden undersea nation, the film also stars Dominique Thorne, Michaela Coel, Mabel Cadena and Alex Livinalli. ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’, directed by Ryan Coogler and produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore, is now playing in theaters.

Ahead of the film debuting on the streaming platform, Proximity Media in collaboration with Marvel Studios and Marvel Entertainment released ‘Wakanda Forever: The Official Black Panther Podcast’.

Audiences are invited to listen and learn about the exciting and emotional journey to make the film over the course of six episodes. The first episode is out now on the ‘Wakanda Forever: The Official Black Panther Podcast’ feed, available on all major podcast platforms and at ProximityMedia.com.

Five additional episodes will be available weekly beginning Jan. 18. You can preview the rest of the season with a brand-new trailer: https://megaphone.link/ESP3174748639.