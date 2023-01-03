Connect with us

‘The Light in the Hall’ begins on Channel 4 with two episodes this week

Joanna Scanlan, Iwan Rheon and Alexandra Roach star in the series.

Published

The Light in the Hall
Credit: Channel 4

Channel 4 is premiering new drama ‘The Light in the Hall’ this week with the first two episodes.

Starring Joanna Scanlan, Iwan Rheon, and Alexandra Roach, the six-part drama is sure to have viewers hooked over the next few weeks.

Sharon Roberts (Joanna Scanlan) is still grieving her daughter Ela who disappeared 18 years earlier. Shortly after Ela’s disappearance, Joe Thomas (Iwan Rheon), a humble, quite gardener, was arrested and charged with her murder after Ela’s DNA was discovered in his caravan.

Joe confessed to the murder but refused, or could not explain why, or what he did with the body. Now Joe is being considered for parole and if he is released then Sharon’s greatest fear may be realized; she will never get Ela’s body back and the past will torment her the rest of her life.

Cat Donato journalist (Alexandra Roach) originally from the same town has always been interested in the murder of Ela Roberts. It’s a very personal story for Cat, for whom Ela was a part. She has kept an eye on the story and the news that Joe is due for parole and is likely to be released prompted her to offer her editor an in-depth article about the murder.

‘The Light in the Hall’ airs on Wednesday 4th and Thursday 5th January 2023 at 9pm on Channel 4, with two episodes airing weekly until 19th January.

