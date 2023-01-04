Connect with us

Walter Presents to launch Danish crime drama ‘Grow’ on Channel 4 this month

The eight-part drama stars Lars Mikkelsen.

Published

Grow
Credit: Walter Presents

Walter Presents is bringing Nordic Noir back to start 2023 with ‘Grow’, a crime drama that delves into the ruthless underworld of drugs and organised crime in Denmark.

Starring Lars Mikkelsen, Andreas Jessen, Sebastian Jessen and Sebastian Bull, ‘Grow’ is created by Milad Avaz.

When newly graduated stockbroker Adam learns that his dad has died, he runs from his anxiety-ridden every day back to his childhood neighbourhood. Upon his return, Adam finds himself captivated by the thrills of Danish biker life in which his late father’s roots lay. It does not take long before Adam’s integration into the grey norms of everyday society is compromised as he finds passion in a new purpose.

Adam’s long structural life is mixed with personal ambitions, in desperation for power and fast recognition in the Danish drug market, where his cousin Simon has already set roots. Together they face obstacles on their journey to form a new drug cartel including immigration gangs, bikers, police, politicians – and finally Adam’s own brother, Jakob, who is a recent recruit of the police anti-drug division. It is up to Adam and Simon to remove all obstacles in their persecution to become Denmark’s biggest kingpins. 

‘Grow’ is a story that constantly changes between a breathless thriller, deep development of character and an at times dissident reflection on what happiness is in an apathetic society. It is a story about young people in a fearful hunt for purpose and goals.

Viewers may recognise Emmy award-winning actor Lars Mikkelsen who stars in Netflix’s ‘The Witcher’ and BAFTA award-winning political drama ‘Borgen’ alongside co-star Sebastian Jessen.

Walter Presents: ‘Grow’ will launch on Channel 4 at 11.30pm on Sunday 22nd January 2023. The full boxset will be available from Friday 20th January on All 4.  

