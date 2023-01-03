Walter Presents: ‘Dark Rivers’ coming to All 4 this month

Walter Presents is kicking off 2023 with the release of German thriller ‘Dark Rivers’.

The series stars Marie Leuenberger, Nadja Sabersky, Michael Ostrowski, Stefan Rudolf and Bettina Mittendorfer. It was created by Michael Vershinin and Maurice Huebner.

After a policewoman from Berlin gave testimony against a powerful clan boss, she is forced to begin a new life with her daughter in Paussau, the town on three rivers. The witness protection scheme equips her with a new job, a fictive biography, and a false name. From now on, mother and daughter are known as Frederike and Mia Bader.

In ‘Dark Rivers’ Frederike runs into a dubious private detective which puts her safety at risk as she fears that the investigator might expose her. Meanwhile, Mia misses her old life and covertly makes contact. This fatal move brings tragic consequences as the whereabouts of the little family become public. Will the mother and daughter duo survive the ordeal?

Walter Presents: ‘Dark Rivers’ will launch as a complete boxset on All 4 from 13th January 2023.