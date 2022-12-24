‘Loaded In Paradise’ coming to ITVX next week

‘Loaded in Paradise’, an action-packed new reality game show, is coming to ITVX on Wednesday 28th December 2022.

The series sees party-loving pairs island hop around Greece’s Aegean Islands in a race to take control of – and spend – 50,000 euros.

The series starts with 5 pairs and a Gold Card loaded with cash, to blow on the wildest trip of their lives. However, only one lucky pair can be in control at any time. For this pair it’s simple, live their best life on the run but don’t get caught!

Meanwhile, everyone else will be trying to hunt them down and take control of the card. The cash card will be loaded up with a fresh cash injection daily, so our spenders can live it up and spend, spend, spend.

At the end of each chase, a luxury Safehouse will open and everyone will reconvene. Dotted across the Aegean islands, these amazing and luxurious hubs will allow viewers to see the drama and fallout of the chase as they all come together. On the final leg of the chase, there’ll be a big twist as everyone chases the Gold Card one last time.

‘Loaded in Paradise’ airs exclusively on ITV’s new streaming service ITVX on Wednesday 28th December with the whole series available to stream for free in full.