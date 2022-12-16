‘Barbie’ – the first teaser trailer arrives along with a poster

The first teaser trailer and poster for ‘Barbie‘ is here and they don’t give very much away.

In the trailer we see a group of little girls playing with dolls and the reveal of Margot Robbie as Barbie. There’s then a quick flash of scenes from the film showing Ryan Gosling as Ken and Simu Liu (also as Ken?) dancing.

The accompanying teaser poster features the iconic ‘B’ from the ‘Barbie’ logo against a sky background.

It’s hard to tell from the teaser what direction film-maker Greta Gerwig has taken with the film. The colours are vibrant and it looks like it’s going to be a tongue-in-cheek big screen story, but the smashing of the dolls in the teaser suggests there may be a darker undertone.

Take a look at the teaser and see what you think. You can see the teaser poster below:

Credit: Warner Bros. Pictures

‘Barbie’ is released in cinemas on 21st July 2023 by Warner Bros. Pictures.