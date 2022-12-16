Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Barbie

Film

‘Barbie’ – the first teaser trailer arrives along with a poster

The teaser doesn’t give much away but it does give us a look at Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling.

Published

The first teaser trailer and poster for ‘Barbie‘ is here and they don’t give very much away.

In the trailer we see a group of little girls playing with dolls and the reveal of Margot Robbie as Barbie. There’s then a quick flash of scenes from the film showing Ryan Gosling as Ken and Simu Liu (also as Ken?) dancing.

The accompanying teaser poster features the iconic ‘B’ from the ‘Barbie’ logo against a sky background.

It’s hard to tell from the teaser what direction film-maker Greta Gerwig has taken with the film. The colours are vibrant and it looks like it’s going to be a tongue-in-cheek big screen story, but the smashing of the dolls in the teaser suggests there may be a darker undertone.

Take a look at the teaser and see what you think. You can see the teaser poster below:

Barbie
Credit: Warner Bros. Pictures

‘Barbie’ is released in cinemas on 21st July 2023 by Warner Bros. Pictures.

In this article:, , ,

Advertisement

You May Also Like

Motherland: Last Christmas Motherland: Last Christmas

TV

‘Motherland: Last Christmas’ – get your first look at the Christmas Special

The comedy is back this Christmas.

4 days ago
Warhammer 40k space marine 2 Warhammer 40k space marine 2

Games & Tech

Watch The Epic New Gameplay Trailer For ‘Warhammer 40k Space Marine 2’

Titus steps forth once more.

7 days ago
Nate Smith Nate Smith

EF Country

Country music breakthrough artists and ones to watch in 2023

Which Country artists are heading for an amazing 2023?

3 days ago
Walter Presents: Partisan Walter Presents: Partisan

TV

Walter Presents: ‘Partisan’ season 2 preview – a real head scratcher of a series

A difficult show to follow and definitely not for everyone.

5 days ago



Copyright © 2022 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you