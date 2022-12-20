Connect with us

Book Club: The Next Chapter

Film

‘Book Club: The Next Chapter’ – the teaser trailer debuts for the comedy sequel

Diane Keaton, Jane Fonda, Candice Bergen and Mary Steenburgen are back together!

Published

The ladies are back! ‘Book Club: The Next Chapter’, the follow-up to 2018’s ‘Book Club’, has dropped its teaser trailer.

The sequel stars Diane Keaton, Jane Fonda, Candice Bergen, and Mary Steenburgen, Craig T. Nelson, Giancarlo Giannini, with Andy Garcia, and Don Johnson.

‘Book Club: The Next Chapter’ follows our four best friends as they take their book club to Italy for the fun girls trip they never had. When things go off the rails and secrets are revealed, their relaxing vacation turns into a once-in-a-lifetime cross-country adventure.

The film is directed by Bill Holderman and written by Holderman & Erin Simms.

‘Book Club: The Next Chapter’ will be released in cinemas in 2023.

