‘The Apprentice’ series 17 launches on BBC One in January – watch the trailer

A new series of ‘The Apprentice’ is just around the corner as the BBC has confirmed the show will kick off its 17th series on 5th January 2023.

The launch trailer has just been released, which you can see at the top of this article. The new series kicks things off with the ultimate task as the candidates set off to Antigua for crystal clear waters, catamarans and… Claude!

Joining Lord Sugar will be his trusted advisors Baroness Karren Brady, Tim Campbell MBE and Claude Littner, who returns for two episodes.

For the first time since series 13, the show will return with 18 new candidates, all competing to win a life-changing £250,000 investment in their businesses. With the world once more open for business, our candidates are thrown in at the deep end from day one, travelling to Antigua where they are tasked with creating and selling excursions to tourists.

With no time to enjoy the duty-free, those candidates who aren’t cast away in the first task are back to face a host of equally tough challenges for the series ahead. With the stakes higher than ever and the loser’s cab on standby, as always there’s no easing gently back into boardroom life in this series as our candidates bid to become Lord Sugar’s next business partner and winner of The Apprentice.

Series 16 of ‘The Apprentice’ saw an audience of 8.9m tune in for the launch episode with an average of 2.1m across the series.